Additional charges have been laid in the case of Curtis Sagmoen, a man whose Okanagan property was the site of a major police search following the discovery of human remains in October.

Sagmoen has now been charged with assault causing bodily harm in relation to events that allegedly took place in Maple Ridge in 2013, according to Vernon RCMP.

"As part of this ongoing investigation, new information has come to light in relation to an incident which occurred in Maple Ridge in 2013, which permitted investigators to forward this information to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of additional criminal charges against Curtis Sagmoen," a release from Vernon RCMP read in part.

In January, Sagmoen was charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm for an incident that allegedly occurred on Aug. 10, 2017; and assault for an incident that allegedly occurred July 1, 2017 in the North Okanagan.

In November, the human remains found on Sagmoen's farm in the Silver Creek area were identified as missing teenager Traci Genereaux.

No one has been charged in Genereaux's death.