The man whose family farm is at the centre of a massive RCMP search appeared in court Thursday on firearms charges in relation to an incident earlier this year.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, 36, is accused of threatening a woman with a shotgun on Aug. 28. He's charged with multiple firearms offences and disguising his face with a mask in relation to the incident.

Police believe the alleged victim was a sex worker who had arranged a meeting with a man near Salmon River Road, using a website popular among escorts. An RCMP statement said she escaped unharmed.

The incident prompted a public warning to women and sex workers earlier this month, asking them to take "any measures they deem necessary to safeguard" themselves as RCMP investigated the incident.

On Thursday, Sagmoen was ordered not to have any contact with the woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban.

Remains found on family farm

Sagmoen's court appearance at Vernon Provincial Court garnered significant attention Thursday, as his family farm on Salmon River Road has been at the centre of a massive RCMP investigation for nearly a week.

Human remains were found at the back of the property on Saturday and the discovery was immediately treated as suspicious.

Sagmoen has not been arrested or charged in relation to the discovery.

The search of the Salmon River Road property began on Oct. 19 and is still going on nearly a week later. (CBC News)

Investigators have yet to reveal whether the remains belong to one person or multiple people. RCMP have also said it's too early to speculate whether the remains are connected to the disappearance of at least five women in the region.

Caitlin Potts, 27; Ashley Simpson, 32; Deanna Wertz, 46; Nicole Bell, 31; and Traci Genereaux, 18, have all gone missing from the North Okanagan since early 2016.

After Thursday's hearing, about two dozen protesters rallied outside the courthouse to oppose violence against women. They demanded Sagmoen be refused bail, though they acknowledged RCMP have not named him in relation to the discovery.

Sagmoen has yet to have a bail hearing in relation to the firearms charges.

The warrant that led to the investigation on the Salmon River Road farm has been sealed by the court, and RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk wouldn't say what prompted police attention at that location.

The officer also wouldn't say what led to a second, related search at a second site near Springbend Road and Highway 97B, about 15 kilometres to the northeast. Moskaluk wouldn't say what officers are looking for at either location.

Sagmoen remains in custody. His next court appearance is an arraignment hearing set for Nov. 23.

With files from Brady Strachan