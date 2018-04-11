Curtis Sagmoen appears in Port Coquitlam provincial court Thursday

Curtis Sagmoen appeared briefly via video conference in provincial court in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday morning.

Sagmoen's Okanagan property was the site of a major police search following the discovery of human remains in October.

In March, he was charged with assault causing bodily harm in relation to events that allegedly took place in Maple Ridge in 2013.

In January, Sagmoen was charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm for an incident that allegedly occurred on Aug. 10, 2017 and assault for an incident that allegedly occurred July 1, 2017 in the North Okanagan.

In November, the human remains found on Sagmoen's farm in the Silver Creek area southwest of Salmon Arm were identified as missing teenager Traci Genereaux.

No one has been charged in Genereaux's death.