A North Okanagan man is due to appear in a Vernon courtroom via video link this morning charged with several offences related to alleged threats against a sex worker in late August.

Curtis Sagmoen was arrested after RCMP warned of a possible risk to the general public and to women sex workers in the north Okanagan.

He is charged with disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a controlled substance.

Activists rally at Vernon courthouse to raise awareness of violence against women ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s court appearance. He’s charged with threatening sex trade worker with a gun. Human remains of Traci Genereaux also found on his farm. He’s not charged in her death. pic.twitter.com/qrH8wMqwFg — @BradyStrachan

Police have not linked the case to the search of Sagmoen's family farm near Salmon Arm where the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found last month.

Missing and murdered women's advocate Meagan Louis says a rally will be held outside the court while the proceeding for Sagmoen is underway, as the community remembers four other women who have vanished recently.

Caitlin Potts, 27; Ashley Simpson, 32; Deanna Wertz, 46; Nicole Bell, 31; and Traci Genereaux, 18, have all gone missing from the North Okanagan since early 2016.