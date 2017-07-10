Weeks of hot weather, followed by strong wind and lightning ignited the bone-dry forest of B.C.'s Interior on Friday, leading to a weekend of wildfires, road closures, evacuations and a provincial state of emergency.

Bob Turner, from Emergency Management B.C., says there are an estimated 14,000 evacuees, and firefighters are using all resources to contain the 220 active wildfires burning across the province.

"We're still looking at a deteriorating situation," said Bob Turner, the assistant deputy minister for Emergency Management B.C. "We are looking at many weeks to come of a challenging environment and public safety will remain the overriding priority."

Kevin Skrepnek, the province's chief wildfire information officer, said there are around a dozen fires of major concern due to their proximity to communities.

"We're focused on protecting critical infrastructure, protecting communities and quite importantly, keeping our highway routes open. Given the movement of people and given the evacuations, we want to make sure those access routes are available so people can get out if they need to."

Emergency reinforcements from across the province and country are expected to arrive today to help, but shifting weather — especially wind — could worsen the situation.

Skrepnek says there have been 572 forest fires this year and estimates those fires have burned a little over 40,000 hectares — an area about half the size of New York City.

Current evacuations

Randy Thorne, left, his wife Angie Thorne, second left, their daughter Kelsey Thorne, and granddaughter Nevaeh Porter, 8, comfort one another after being overcome with emotion as they view the remains of their home that was destroyed by wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

For the latest evacuation alerts and orders, visit Emergency Info BC.

The mayor of Prince George says the city has set up beds for 500 to 700 people. Evacuees are being asked to register first at the College of New Caledonia so they can be assigned housing.

Canada Post has suspended its delivery service to the following areas: Ashcroft, Cache Creek, 100 Mile House, 108 Mile House, Lac la Hache, Little Fort, Alexis Creek, Hanceville, Nemiah Valley, 150 Mile House, Riske Creek, Miocene, Horsefly, Big Lake, Likely, Williams Lake, Anahim Lake, Nimpo Lake, and parts of Quesnel.

Mail and parcels will be held in a secure location until contingency plans are in place.

On Monday, the province issued a complete ban on campfires in the province with the exception of Haida Gwaii and the Fog Zone on the west coast of Vancouver Island. The last time such a blanket ban was in place was 2015.

Skrepnek says about 70 provincial parks have been closed due to the fires.

Highway closures

For the latest road closures and conditions, visit DriveBC.

Highway 1: closed from Ashcroft to Cache Creek; and both directions east and west out of Cache Creek; and in the westbound lane to Savona.

closed from Ashcroft to Cache Creek; and both directions east and west out of Cache Creek; and in the westbound lane to Savona. Highway 5A: closed in both directions at junction with Highway 3 in Princeton and north of Princeton at Allison Lake Provincial Park.

closed in both directions at junction with Highway 3 in Princeton and north of Princeton at Allison Lake Provincial Park. Highway 97: closed from junction of Highway 1 in Cache Creek to Clinton, and at the Canim Hendrix intersection to the Timothy Lake Road junction. Also closed to northbound traffic from Williams Lake and southbound traffic from 15 kilometres south of Quesnel.

closed from junction of Highway 1 in Cache Creek to Clinton, and at the Canim Hendrix intersection to the Timothy Lake Road junction. Also closed to northbound traffic from Williams Lake and southbound traffic from 15 kilometres south of Quesnel. Highway 97C: closed from Logan Lake to Ashcroft; and from junction with Highway 1 to Government Street in Ashcroft.

closed from Logan Lake to Ashcroft; and from junction with Highway 1 to Government Street in Ashcroft. Highway 99: closed from Lillooet to Cache Creek.

closed from Lillooet to Cache Creek. Highway 20: closed to westbound traffic at the Chilcotin Bridge, 25 km west of Williams Lake.

closed to westbound traffic at the Chilcotin Bridge, 25 km west of Williams Lake. Highway 24: closed to westbound traffic heading to 100 Mile House from the junction with Horse Lake Road.

closed to westbound traffic heading to 100 Mile House from the junction with Horse Lake Road. Likely Road: closed from 150 Mile House to junction with Horsefly Road.

Weather

Weather conditions in B.C.'s Interior are expected to be sunny, with temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s today. Temperatures are expected to climb to the high 30s by the end of the week.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says the winds are much calmer today, but they could increase across the southern sections of B.C. starting around 4 p.m.

Gusts, while not as strong as yesterday, could be upwards of 50 kilometres per hour from the west.

No rain is expected today or Tuesday in the Interior, except for the Columbia-Kootenay area where there is also a chance of lightning this afternoon.

Air quality

The entire town of 100 Mile House was put under evacuation order on Sunday night. Environment Canada has issue an air quality warning in the area due to smoke. (Mike Zimmer/CBC)

For air quality advisories, check with Environment Canada.

According to Environment Canada, smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility in a number of areas.

Air quality alerts are in place for the following regions. People in these regions are being asked to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and to stay inside if you have breathing difficulties.

100 Mile House

Cariboo - north including Quesnel

Cariboo - south including Williams Lake

Fraser Canyon - north including Lillooet

Fraser Canyon - south including Lytton

Nicola

North Thompson

South Thompson

Central Okanagan

North Okanagan

South Okanagan

Prince George

Shuswap

Similkameen