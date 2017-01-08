It's the time of year when we just can't allow ourselves to eat all those delightful chocolate-covered treats that taunted us all through the holiday season..

Unfortunately, we have to go back to work or school and enjoy regular meals. But how do you chase away those cravings for sugar and fat?

Nutritionist and health consultant Alyssa Bauman helps her clients through these tough times. She showed host Gloria Macarenko three ways to kick out those cravings in her conversation on CBC's Our Vancouver.

1. Hydrate — with some kick

Bauman says it all starts with the sauce of life: water.

"Most of us don't realise how important staying hydrated is," she said.

"Most of the times when we get these cravings for sugars and salts, it's because our body is lacking something — and most of the time, it's water."

She says to reach for some water first to calm those cravings.

Try putting some lemons or ginger in your water to get an added boost of flavour that can help ease those cravings, and provide you with some anti-oxidants.

A little lemon or ginger in your water can give you a healthy boost of flavours and help reduce cravings. (CBC)

2. Eat whole foods and a lot more root veggies

Bauman says when sugar cravings strike even though you're hydrated and well rested, some sweet root vegetables can satisfy them.

Try baking some sweet potatoes, or putting beets in a salad.

"These are loaded in anti-oxidants, and beets are a great source of iron."

Bauman says use sweet vegetables to combat sweet cravings. (CBC)

3. Drink smoothies with craving fighting ingredients

Alyssa Bauman says smoothies are one of the most effective tools to battle out the cravings, specifically smoothies containing lots of green and fibrous vegetables.

But she provided CBC with her own take on a chocolate smoothie.

When in doubt, go for the nourished chocolate smoothie, says Bauman. (Alyssa Bauman)

Deceptively healthy smoothie

Bauman: This deceptively healthy smoothie is loaded in iron, magnesium, potassium, protein, omega-3s, fiber, [and] calcium — need I say more. I am addicted to them lately as my 3:00 p.m. pick me up. But I bet it would be an even more amazing quick breakfast treat. Coconut oil keeps me satiated for hours until dinner. It is so yummy, it lasts three minutes in my glass. No joke. And the kids love it too.

Ingredients

1 frozen banana

3 tablespoons cacao powder

1 teaspoon maca powder (this superfood powder is powerful with an espresso-like qualities. It's a great energy boost, but is not recommended for kids)

3 dates, soaked

1 tablespoons hemp seeds

1 tablespoons chia seeds

1 cup organic unsweetened almond milk

1 teaspoon coconut oil

A dash of cinnamon

1/3 cup kale (you wont even taste it, trust me)

Blend ingredients up, and enjoy.

Click here to watch Alyssa Bauman's interview on CBC's Our Vancouver