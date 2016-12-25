Salina Seed of Cumberland, B.C., puts her garbage out like everyone else in the Comox Valley village.

But doing so is a more difficult process for her than many others: she has a prosthetic leg and relies on a wheelchair to get around.

That's why she feels it was unfair for a village bylaw officer to give her a $100 ticket recently for putting the trash out a day early.

"I was worried I was going to miss it again. The garbage man had come early [last time]," she told All Points West host Robyn Burns.

"I said, how can you give me a ticket for $100? … How do you expect me to pay this when I make $975 a month?"

But the story has a happy ending:

"The village office called me and told me somebody's come in and paid my bill."

Village says fines came at council's direction

Seed thinks that was a very kind act by whomever the mysterious benefactor was, but she also thinks it's unfair she got a ticket at all.

She says she was never given a warning, and sometimes her nerve pain is so bad she can't get out of bed.

According to Cumberland's acting chief administrative officer Rob Crisford, the ticketing is a way to make sure people are responsible with their garbage in order to reduce the number of trash-eating bears that are destroyed in Cumberland.

He says Seed wasn't the only one who was ticketed, and the Village had tried working with residents in other ways to make sure they complied with bylaws. He says the stiffer enforcement was a direction from council.

Crisford says if Seed was having difficulty following the bylaw, she should have contacted the village office.

With files from CBC Radio One's All Points West

