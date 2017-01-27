An iconic East Vancouver performance space is getting an infusion of federal cash for new equipment.

The Cultch — home of the East Van Panto — is receiving $239,263 from the federal government's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to put towards the purchase of new audio, video and lighting gear, as well as a new ticketing system and website.

Tony Wong, chair of the Cultch's board of directors, made the announcement today on behalf of Hedy Fry, the MP for Vancouver Centre.

"As a long-time supporter of the Cultch, I am thrilled to see this project come to life," said Fry in a statement read by Wong.

The Cultch is a performing arts centre in East Vancouver at the intersection of Venables Street and Victoria Drive. The centre consists of a number of venues, including the York Theatre, the Vancity Culture Lab and its original 200-seat historic theatre.

Cindy Reid, managing director of the Cultch, said this is the third time the centre has received a grant from this fund since 2005. Previous grants were used for construction, renovations and the opening of the York Theatre.

Reid said the new equipment to be purchased with the latest grant will allow the centre to hold a more diverse variety of events.

"This is a game-changer for the Cultch," she said.