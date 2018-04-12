2 Metro Vancouver police officers arrested on vacation in Cuba

Two B.C. police officers — one from the Vancouver Police Department and one from Port Moody — were arrested while in Cuba during a vacation last March.

The officers were arrested in connection with an incident involving the alleged assault of a 17-year-old woman.

The Port Moody officer was released but remains in Cuba, said Sgt. Travis Carroll in a press release from the Port Moody Police Department.

"[We] take all allegations of misconduct concerning our officers very seriously," said Carroll in the release.

The status of the Vancouver officer remains unclear.

The matter was referred to the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner to monitor.

Deputy Police Complaint Commissioner Rollie Woods said police alerted his office, which is awaiting more detailed information before deciding on whether or not to order an investigation.

"Members are accountable for their conduct at all times and anywhere they happen to be, and are subject to investigation and discipline if it is appropriate pursuant to the Police Act," he told CBC in an email.