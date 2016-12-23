The CRTC has declared broadband internet an essential service and that's a decision being applauded by people in underserved B.C. communities.

Ken Simpson, a Bowen Island resident, is one of them. Despite being in the Lower Mainland, the island's broadband internet access is "inadequate," Simpson said.

"In the evenings, when everybody's trying to watch Netflix, the system becomes congested and the service quality goes way down," he said.

"Bowen Island really needs good internet access because a lot of people try to work from home in order to avoid the long commute."

It's the same story in communities elsewhere in the province, says Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach.

"There are a lot of people outside the rural area with small acreages that are outside the service area of the internet service providers," Bachrach said.

"Those folks pay a lot of money for satellite internet and the service isn't as reliable as it is in town."

He agrees it's a particular problem for people who need the internet to make a living, especially those who need to send large data files.

'Digital divide'

Open Media campaign director Josh Tabish said the gap between internet service quality in rural and urban areas is creating a "digital divide" among Canadians.

At the same time, Canadians are paying some of the highest prices for internet in the industrialized world, Tabish said.

"This move from the CRTC will ensure Canadians from coast to coast to coast should have access to world-class speeds, unlimited data offerings and will be able to access connections on par with their urban counterparts," he told On The Coast guest host Chris Brown.

Open Media campaign director Josh Tabish says the gap between internet service quality in rural and urban areas is creating “digital divide” amongst Canadians. (CBC)

That will be done, in part, with a $500 million rural build-out fund and also by compelling service providers to invest into rural service.

One remaining question mark that remains, however, is the issue of whether or not these changes will increase costs for consumers.

Tabish said Open Media advocated for a CRTC-mandated, $30 basic internet package meeting the new CRTC guidelines, but the CRTC did not carry through with that idea.

"As we see it, the only way forward is to fix our dysfunctional telecom market by opening up the networks and allowing a wider range of home-grown providers," he said.

