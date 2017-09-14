The B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced it will not file an appeal of the August decision by the B.C. Supreme Court that dismissed an application to have Allan Dwayne Schoenborn designated a high-risk accused (HRA).

After a thorough review of the court's reasons, the BCPS says it has concluded there is no likelihood that it would succeed in an appeal of the court's decision.

In February 2010, a B.C. Supreme Court judge found Schoenborn committed the first-degree murder of his three children but ruled the man was not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

Since that time, Schoenborn has been detained at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

