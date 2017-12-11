The Crown is appealing the stay of proceedings the B.C. Supreme Court granted accused killer Jamie Bacon earlier this month.

The B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) said it has reviewed the decision by Justice Kathleen Ker and the ruling included errors in its interpretation of the law and that a "reasonable argument can be made that the ruling would not necessarily have been issued if the errors were not made."

The BCPS will not comment further as details of the Dec. 1, 2017, decision remains sealed by the courts but said the appeal is in the public interest.

Bacon was charged with first degree murder and accused of orchestrating the violent "Surrey Six" murders on Oct. 19, 2007, in which two innocent bystanders were killed.