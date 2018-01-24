RCMP in the North Okanagan say a police dog helped catch a man accused of attacking his parents with a loaded crossbow in Armstrong, B.C.

Police said they responded to a call Tuesday evening from a panicked woman who stated that she and her husband were being attacked in their home by their adult son.

Officers arrived to find a 62-year-old woman and her 71-year-old husband visibly shaken, waiting outside for police.

RCMP said the suspect was believed to be inside the home, but had fled on foot.

Dog named Dash catches suspect

A police service dog named Dash led officers through many properties and over fences before eventually finding the suspect hiding in a neighbouring yard, police said.

"Cases such as this are always higher risk for our police service dog, his handler and the members on scene as they are tracking into the unknown where further weapons could be present," said Const. Kelly Brett.

Brett said the two victims suffered minor injuries and received medical care.

A 32-year-old Armstrong man remains in custody and is facing possible charges of assault and assault with a weapon.