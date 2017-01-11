RCMP say a criminal investigation has been launched into a fatal, four vehicle crash along a portion of North Vancouver's Highway 1, commonly referred to as "the cut".

A 63-year-old man who was driving southbound died in the crash that occurred at 3:45 p.m. PT on Jan. 9.

"Investigators will be looking under the Criminal Code which is dangerous driving causing death or anything similar to that as far as causality," said North Vancouver RCMP Cpl. Richard De Jong.

One of the vehicles crossed the meridian, collided with two other vehicles and then came back down in the westbound lane of the Upper Levels Highway, De Jong said.

RCMP have not released the name of the Vancouver resident.

Drivers and passengers in the other vehicles received minor injuries.

Traffic was diverted for several hours during the afternoon rush.

"Police are asking that any witnesses call the Port Mann Highway Patrol at 604-526-9744," said De Jong.