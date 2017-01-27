A criminal investigation is now underway into the alleged sexual abuse of a former Village of Lion's Bay councillor's daughter.

Eileen Wilke resigned from her role as councillor of the small town south of Squamish this week — after it came to light that she was suing her daughter for speaking publicly about the alleged sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her stepfather.

"The investigators will speak to the complainants, speak to witnesses, gather as much evidence as they can, in order for them to make a determination to what the actual complaint is to see if there's grounds to move forward or not," said Sgt. Josh Colley of Peel Regional Police.

Sgt Colley said a criminal investigation was opened Dec. 19 after a report was made to police.

"Once everything is reviewed and analysed as a whole, that will determine whether there are grounds to lay charges," Colley said in an interview.

Daughter can't find peace

A civil claim states Thomson took her mother and stepfather to civil court in 1994, alleging she "suffered years of sexual, physical and psychological abuse."

The two parties reached a settlement two years later, the claim states, when Thomson agreed not to discuss the allegations with anyone except for a few exceptions, namely family members and close friends who were also not friends of the Wilkes.

Wilke, who was elected to council in a November 2016 by-election, claims that her daughter sent letters about the alleged abuse to various people in the community around that time.

Thomson said the news that her mother has now given in to public pressure and stepped down from her role as councillor doesn't give her much peace.

"It didn't sound like remorse," she said. "It didn't do anything for my soul, she did it for process."

​Village of Lions Bay mayor says a by-election will be held to fill Wilke's seat on council.