B.C. announces $6.5M funding to fight gangs, prevent violence against women

B.C.'s public safety minister is pledging more provincial money to fight crime, with a focus on preventing gender-based violence.

Mike Farnworth announced $6.5 million in grants for crime prevention projects that address violence against women and community safety at a press conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday.

He said that $1.7 million of this money will go to prevent sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking.

More to come.