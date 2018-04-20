New
B.C. announces $6.5M funding to fight gangs, prevent violence against women
Of the new funding, $1.7 million will go toward preventing sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said.
B.C.'s public safety minister is pledging more provincial money to fight crime, with a focus on preventing gender-based violence.
Mike Farnworth announced $6.5 million in grants for crime prevention projects that address violence against women and community safety at a press conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday.
He said that $1.7 million of this money will go to prevent sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking.
