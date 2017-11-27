Highways crews hope to have both eastbound lanes of Highway 1 in the eastern Fraser Valley fully reopened sometime today.

The Ministry of Transportation says two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane are now open, but another eastbound lane remains closed as workers continue removing debris from alongside the highway and rebuilding road shoulders.

Three slides on Thursday morning brought an estimated 17-thousand cubic metres of sludge on to the highway about 120 kilometres east of Vancouver, trapping two transport trucks and a vehicle, but no one was hurt.

Debris was five metres deep in some areas and heavy equipment such as excavators, dump trucks, front-end loaders and a bulldozer are being used to clear away the mess.