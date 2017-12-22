Firefighters battled a blaze Friday morning at a home near Trafalgar Street and Third Avenue in Vancouver.

The fire, called in at approximately 5:30 a.m. PT, engulfed the entire top floor of a three-storey home.

"I walked out with my housecoat on and the whole roof was aglow, it was ablaze," said neighbour Sophie Dikeakos.

Dikeakos said a couple who is new to the area lives in the suite. Fire officials say they don't believe they were home when the fire started.

"This building is significantly damaged and the one beside it has got water damage because of the smoke," Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services battalion chief Dale Parno said. "The one down below it has got water in their basement and there's not much we can do to prevent that."

Crews battling fire at W 3ave and Larch St. No word yet on if anyone was in the home at the time pic.twitter.com/CHELFneiNz — @BrennaRoseTV

At 11:30 a.m., assistant chief of operations John Dennis said the fire was out and an engineer and fire investigator had taken over the scene.

Aside from the possible basement damage to some homes, he said there should be no further disruption to neighbours.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza and Brenna Rose