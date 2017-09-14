"We don't always get it right."

The Capital Regional District has unanimously voted against a tour of sewage-sludge processing facilities in Europe, with Esquimalt Mayor and Capital Regional District Board Chair Barb Desjardins acknowledging public feedback was a big reason.

"I think many of us through the initial discussion had a bit of unease, and certainly the public came out loud and clear on the issue," she said.

"These things happen. We make corrections, and I think it's important for the public to continue to give us their thoughts."

The trip, which the Integrated Resource Management Advisory Committee voted 6-5 in favour of, would have included visiting sites in Germany, Spain, Belgium and France, followed by a tour of some facilities in North America. The estimated cost was $8,500 per person for the European portion.

The CRD decided in November 2016 to build a regional sewage treatment plant at McLoughlin Point in Esquimalt that will treat liquids, while the left over solids will be processed at the Hartland landfill in Saanich.

It was argued the trip would allow politicians and staff to explore options for a larger "integrated resource management" system for the region.

Study from a distance

Desjardins, who voted in favour of the trip at committee level, but voted against when it came time for a final decision, said that exploration can take place without a trip.

"We have all the information we need through many of the processes we've done before," she said.

"Staff felt that trip would have informed us, but in reality, when you're only sending three people, you're probably not accomplishing the ideal that was being presented for."

The new sewage treatment plant at McLoughlin Point is expected to be completed by 2020. The estimated overall cost of the project is now $765 million.

With files from CHEK News