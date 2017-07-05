The father of a crash victim who has lobbied for safety improvements to small aircrafts for the past five years is happy to see a new safety campaign by Transport Canada and the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association (COPA) come to fruition.

Greg Sewell's 24-year-old daughter, Lauren, died in August 2012 when the PA 30 Piper Twin Comanche she was aboard went down west of Peachland, B.C.

Her boyfriend also died in the crash, but two others on the plane survived, including the pilot.

The Transportation Safety Board determined a low climb rate, excess weight and reduced engine power were the causes of the crash but also said lives could have been saved if the plane had been equipped with shoulder harnesses in addition to the lapbelts which the pilot and three passengers were wearing.

Sewell has spent the past five years lobbying for small planes to include shoulder harnesses.

He has written to the federal Minister of Transport and launched an advocacy group and website.

He says there are approximately 36,000 small planes in Canada, and he estimates nearly half might not have shoulder harnesses, as they were manufactured before 1987 when the harnesses became mandatory for manufacturers.

A mindset of 'invincibility'

Sewell hasn't had any luck getting through to Transport Canada until now.

"I think what has changed is there's a realization that there are lives being lost as a result of not having adequate provisions for safety — specifically the shoulder restraints," he said.

Last week in Kelowna during COPA's annual convention, Transport Canada and COPA launched a three-year campaign to educate pilots, passengers and the general public on aviation safety.

Sewell is pleased with the campaign but is conscious of how difficult it might be to inspire change in the aviation community.

"I'm realizing there's a mindset [among] small plane owners of invincibility," he said.

"When you get older gentlemen pilots who have been flying for years and years without such provisions, I think there may be a pushback to be forced to convert."

He said he hoped by the end of the awareness campaign, pilots and owners would be more amenable to retrofitting their planes.

"The best possible outcome is to improve the safety of the flying public in small aircraft. I would not wish any family to have to go through what we did."

With files from The Early Edition