Northbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway are closed between Hope and Merritt following a vehicle accident.
One southbound lane remains open, according to Drive B.C.
#BCHwy5 closed NB from #HopeBC to #Merritt because of vehicle incident. No detour, alternate route via #BCHwy1 or #BCHwy3 and #BCHwy97. One lane closed SB at #Kingsvale.—
@DriveBC
The collision occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. PT just south of Kingsvale.
Witnesses on social media report long lines of cars as well as an air ambulance on scene.
There is no estimated time for re-opening.
#coquihalla - bad accident just pat the top of Larson hill - air ambulance on scene pic.twitter.com/64ZbrfTFF1—
@Stumon67