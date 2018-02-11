Northbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway are closed between Hope and Merritt following a vehicle accident.

One southbound lane remains open, according to Drive B.C.

#BCHwy5 closed NB from #HopeBC to #Merritt because of vehicle incident. No detour, alternate route via #BCHwy1 or #BCHwy3 and #BCHwy97. One lane closed SB at #Kingsvale. — @DriveBC

The collision occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. PT just south of Kingsvale.

Witnesses on social media report long lines of cars as well as an air ambulance on scene.

There is no estimated time for re-opening.