Northbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway are closed between Hope and Merritt following a vehicle accident. 

One southbound lane remains open, according to Drive B.C.

The collision occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. PT just south of Kingsvale. 

Witnesses on social media report long lines of cars as well as an air ambulance on scene. 

There is no estimated time for re-opening. 