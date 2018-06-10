Skip to Main Content
Crash kills 15-year-old in Ladysmith, B.C.

The 16-year-old driver and the other two passengers sustained minor injuries.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in crash

CBC News ·
RCMP say the crash that the 15-year-old killed in the crash was a resident of Cedar, just north of Ladysmith. (CBC News)

A 15-year-old died in a car crash in Ladysmith, B.C. on Vancouver Island early Saturday morning. 

RCMP say they were told of a single vehicle crash on Reiber Road just before 5 a.m. that morning. 

When they arrived, they found the 15-year-old front seat passenger dead. The 16-year-old driver and the other two passengers had sustained minor injuries. 

Police say that a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was travelling on Brenton Page Road when it rolled almost 50 metres down a steep bank and landed on Reiber Road. 

They believe speed may have been a factor in the crash. 

The deceased was a resident of Cedar, B.C.

