Crash kills 15-year-old in Ladysmith, B.C.

A 15-year-old died in a car crash in Ladysmith, B.C. on Vancouver Island early Saturday morning.

RCMP say they were told of a single vehicle crash on Reiber Road just before 5 a.m. that morning.

When they arrived, they found the 15-year-old front seat passenger dead. The 16-year-old driver and the other two passengers had sustained minor injuries.

Police say that a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was travelling on Brenton Page Road when it rolled almost 50 metres down a steep bank and landed on Reiber Road.

They believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The deceased was a resident of Cedar, B.C.