A serious head-on collision on Highway 1 west of Kamloops, B.C. has claimed one life. 

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions due to the Tuesday afternoon crash near the Cherry Creek gas station, according to RCMP.

A police spokesperson said earlier there are five injured people, but a later update revealed one of them died at the scene.

In a release, police say the crash, at 1:41 p.m. PT, involved two pickup trucks, one heading east, the other west.

The westbound truck had only a driver, who died. The other had a driver and three passengers.

The release said several police agencies and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating.

Highway remains closed

The highway is still closed. DriveBC reports an assessment is in progress. There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Drive B.C. says alternate routes are Highway 5 and Highway 8.

For the latest information on the closure and alternate routes, visit Drive B.C.

With files from Liam Britten