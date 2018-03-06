A serious head-on collision on Highway 1 west of Kamloops, B.C. has claimed one life.

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions due to the Tuesday afternoon crash near the Cherry Creek gas station, according to RCMP.

A police spokesperson said earlier there are five injured people, but a later update revealed one of them died at the scene.

In a release, police say the crash, at 1:41 p.m. PT, involved two pickup trucks, one heading east, the other west.

The westbound truck had only a driver, who died. The other had a driver and three passengers.

The release said several police agencies and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating.

Highway remains closed

REMINDER - #BCHwy1 CLOSED 8KM west of #Kamloops due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. Use alternate route. https://t.co/xlnXqgO83t — @DriveBC

The highway is still closed. DriveBC reports an assessment is in progress. There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Drive B.C. says alternate routes are Highway 5 and Highway 8.

For the latest information on the closure and alternate routes, visit Drive B.C.

With files from Liam Britten