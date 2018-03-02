DriveBC reports that the Coquihalla Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt Friday.

The highway information service says the closure is due to a crash and the route could be closed until midnight.

#BCHwy5 Closed #HopeBC to #Merritt due to vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. Detour #BCHwy1 and #BCHwy8 or #BCHwy3 #Coquihalla — @DriveBC

DriveBC earlier issued a travel advisory for drivers on the route warning of an "intense" winter storm bringing snowfall and reducing visibility.

Last weekend a multi-vehicle crash on the highway sent 29 people to hospital. Two buses, two semi-trailers and two other vehicles were involved in that incident.

The crash has intensified questions about safety on the route.