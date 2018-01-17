As tax time approaches, so does scam time.

Victoria police say they are already seeing an uptick in hoax phone calls in which a scammer, pretending to be an agent of the Canada Revenue Agency, accuses a potential victim of tax fraud.

They then demand that the victim immediately pay a fine or face a greater penalty later.

On some occasions, they're asking for payment in bitcoin — a certain way to tell that the call is fake, police say, as the CRA does not accept this form of payment.

The Victoria Police Department says that $25,000 has been lost to the scam this month alone, according to reports it has received.

It also says fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated.

"Investigators are also seeing more spoofing of phone numbers," police said in a statement.

"In one investigation, the victim divulged his accountant's information then moments later got a call from his 'accountant,' which really was one of the fraudsters."

​Police say the scammers often target seniors and are advising the public to look out on behalf of their elderly relatives.

If you have concerns about a call from someone claiming to be from the CRA, you can call the CRA yourself at 1-800-959-8281.

The 2018 tax return deadline for Canadians is April 30.