Two men from Vanderhoof, B.C., have pleaded guilty to injuring a coyote with their truck and then killing it with a machete, in violation of the provincial Wildlife Act.

Conservation officer Jeff Palm said the"brutal" killing was corroborated by multiple eye-witnesses and DNA evidence.

The incident occurred in Jan. 2017 when officers responded to a 911 call reporting two men in a pickup running down a coyote on the frozen Tachik Lake, near Vanderhoof in central British Columbia.

Multiple witnesses were able to direct conservation officers to the men, who first denied their involvement Palm said.

However, officers found blood on the men's clothes and the truck, which DNA analysis confirmed belonged to the coyote.

Tachik Lake is located near Vanderhoof, roughly 113 kilometers west of Prince George. (Google Maps)

The men later admitted to their actions in a sworn statement. Officials have not released their names.

In Aug. 2017, the driver plead guilty to harassing wildlife with a vehicle and unlawful possession of a coyote. He lost his hunting licence for three years and received a fine of $5,000.

The passenger plead guilty on Jan. 25, 2018, and has been fined $500.

Palm said though illegal, wild animals are chased down with vehicles "more often than people think."

"It's actually a common offence," he said. "It's just difficult to capture individuals involved in it."

Palm thanked members of the public for reporting the act and providing information that led to the convictions.