Police say a woman in Cowichan Valley, B.C., is receiving treatment for serious facial injuries after an incident lasting several days.

They say a man known to the woman is in custody and RCMP are recommending "numerous" charges against him, including forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

According to a media release from North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, officers responded to a 911 call on the afternoon of April 11 in North Cowichan, where they found the injured woman in need of medical help.

On the evening of April 12, a 52-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.

An RCMP spokesperson says members of the public are not at risk.

Their investigation is ongoing and police ask members of the public with information about the case to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.