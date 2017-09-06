A couple whose 56 cats were found in dismal living conditions in their home surrendered the animals to the Victoria SPCA last week.

According to Annie Prittie Bell, manager of the branch, the couple was fully cooperative.

"Our officers were called to attend a Victoria property where the cats lived and the couple cooperated fully in surrendering the animals for care," she said.

Prittie Bell says the cats were found in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions with many of them suffering from dehydration and untreated medical conditions like respiratory problems and eye infections. Others require intensive dental work.

"[There were living in] poor living conditions, really dirty animals," Prittie Bell said.

"They obviously have been somewhat poorly kept for. I'm not sure how long, but long enough that we've got urine and feces deep through the hair coats of some of them."

The Victoria SPCA transferred all the previously housed cats in their facility to other shelters in order to make room for the 56 new arrivals. Staff and volunteers are currently focused on assessing and treating the new cats, which range in age from one to 14-years-old.

Since treating the animals could cost tens of thousands of dollars, the SPCA is currently seeking donations to help care for the animals.

"This influx of cats has definitely put pressure on our shelter and we really appreciate any help the public can provide in helping with the costs for these animals," said Prittie Bell.

Once the animals are healthy they will be available for adoption, she added.

