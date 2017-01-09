Conservation officers have subdued and captured a large female cougar spotted next to an apartment building close to Kelowna's Orchard Park mall Sunday night.

Kelowna RCMP received a call just before 9 p.m. PT from nervous residents of an apartment building on Cooper Road, near Springfield Road.

Police said the large cat was "resting in a decorative brick alcove just outside the main entrance doors."

Tenants kept their distance and police notififed the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

'Situation ended in the best possible way'

Two conservation officers used a tranquilizer gun to subdue the cougar. The cat tried to make a run for it, but eventually succumbed to sleep.

The conservation officers took the animal away to be released into the wild.

"Clearly this situation ended in the best possible way," said Kelowna RCMP Cst. Steve Holmes.

"People were prudent in leaving the cougar alone and the conservation officers did a terrific job in dealing with this beautiful but dangerous animal, protecting both her and the public in the process."