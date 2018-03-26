Destroying a cougar cub that was found last week in downtown Kamloops was the most humane option available, according to wildlife management staff.

The kitten was killed after wandering into the community.

Conservation officers originally intended to release the cub back into the wild, but upon discovering the animal was only four or five months old, officers decided against it.

"To release this animal back into the wild at that age, it is a certain death for that animal. It would starve to death," said conservation officer Kevin Van Damme.

Adrienne Clay, wildlife supervisor at the B.C. Wildlife park, agrees.

"Young guys like that that are orphaned, they can't hunt for themselves, they can't fend for themselves … not only do they not have the skills, but they just don't have the body size or the capability to look after themselves,' she said.

BC Wildlife Park animal supervisor Adrienne Clay says there were no facilities in B.C. with space to take a cougar cub found in downtown Kamloops. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

Clay says there are few choices for young cougars in the province.

"If [the cub] came to us, the only options we would have would be to euthanize it right away or look for another facility because everything in B.C. is full for cougars."

She says it would also be a struggle to send the cub to a facility out of province because there are no zoos actively looking for cougar cubs right now.

Clay says they wouldn't look at releasing the cub into the wild.

"Anybody who works with wildlife knows that's not an option — you don't release animals to their death."

Integration tough for older cubs

About a year ago, the B.C. Wildlife Park accepted a four-month-old cougar cub, now named Kalamalka. Park staff are still trying to introduce him into the main enclosure where the park's other cougar, Zoe lives.

"He's really quite fearful of everything new … and that's because he didn't have a mom to teach him how to deal with new encounters," said Clay.

Nearly a year after coming to the B.C. Wildlife park, Kalamalka still isn't comfortable with fellow cougar, Zoe. (Michelle Jean)

Clay says even if the other cougar cub were to find a space, he would face similar challenges to Kalamalka.

Rehabilitation isn't the best choice for cougars in B.C. Studies have found cougars don't learn the skills necessary to survive in the wild if they are orphaned before 10 months of age. One study discovered that cubs under a year needed their mothers to learn how to successfully hunt.

Clay says killing an animal makes sense in many cases because the survival rates for rehabilitated animals are so low.

"It is so hard to make that decision knowing that it is an informed decision ... and it is the best choice for the animal."

