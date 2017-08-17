Cougar attacks: a guide to survival

Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Vancouver
Mainly Clear
15°C
Kelowna
Clear
14°C
Abbotsford
Partly Cloudy
15°C
Prince George
Clear
9°C
Victoria
Mainly Clear
16°C
Latest British Columbia News
- Renovating or demolishing? Beware of asbestos, WorkSafeBC warns
- 4 men charged after Vancouver police seize guns, drugs in 'significant' bust
- Raspberry mousse cakes sold in multiple provinces recalled by CFIA for norovirus
- Motorcyclists ride through Surrey protesting crime, drugs
- U.S. doctor killed in Vancouver bus crash leaves colleagues with 'sense of tremendous loss'
Top News Headlines
- U.S. opens NAFTA talks with focus on trade balance — and a deficit of facts
- Share of anglophones in Quebec declining, not increasing, corrected census figures show
- Donald Trump is giving Americans exactly what they voted for: Neil Macdonald
- Yazidi boy reunited with mom in Winnipeg after 2014 capture in Iraq
- Worried about PC Financial's move to CIBC? Here's what you need to know
