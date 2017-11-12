Cosplay fans celebrated their love of all things pop culture at Vancouver's Fan Expo this weekend.

The three-day event, held at the Vancouver Convention Centre, featured graphic artists, "how to" workshops, and opportunities to meet actors working in films shot around the city.

Scroll down to see some of the expo's most creative costumes.

EXPO6

The ghostbusters made an appearance. (CBC)

expo8

For some, the pose is as important as the outfit. (CBC)

EXPO2

A pop of pink on an otherwise dreary Vancouver day. (CBC)

expo10

Costumes can be a group effort. These friends came together to dress up as characters from the cartoon Dragon Ball Z. (CBC)

expo7

Two thumbs way up for this duo, who dressed up as characters from a video game called Kerbal Space Program. (CBC)

EXPO13

A trio from Thor. (CBC)

CBC11

Watch out for those spikes! (CBC)

EXPO8

Recognize Princess Peach? (CBC)

EXPO6

This kind of makeup takes dedication. (CBC)

EXPO3

A trio from Sailor Moon strikes a pose. (CBC)