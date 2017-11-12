Cosplay fans celebrated their love of all things pop culture at Vancouver's Fan Expo this weekend.

The three-day event, held at the Vancouver Convention Centre, featured graphic artists, "how to" workshops, and opportunities to meet actors working in films shot around the city.

Scroll down to see some of the expo's most creative costumes.

The ghostbusters made an appearance. (CBC)

For some, the pose is as important as the outfit. (CBC)

A pop of pink on an otherwise dreary Vancouver day. (CBC)

Costumes can be a group effort. These friends came together to dress up as characters from the cartoon Dragon Ball Z. (CBC)

Two thumbs way up for this duo, who dressed up as characters from a video game called Kerbal Space Program. (CBC)

A trio from Thor. (CBC)

Watch out for those spikes! (CBC)

Recognize Princess Peach? (CBC)

This kind of makeup takes dedication. (CBC)