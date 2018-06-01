Guilty verdict for man police say was at centre of bloody B.C. gang war

Police in the Lower Mainland are celebrating guilty verdicts in the trial of a man who they say played a pivotal role in the 2008/2009 bloody gang war and eluded authorities for years.

On Friday, the trial of Cory Vallee, which began in February 2017, ended when he was found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to murder, according to police.

"I would like to acknowledge the dedication and tireless efforts of investigators," said Supt. Donna Richardson with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team or IHIT in a news release.

Cory 'Frankie' Vallee was wanted in connection with the 2009 homicide of Kevin LeClair, a plot against the Bacon brothers and the death of Jonathan Barber. (RCMP)

In 2011, Vallee, whose nickname is Frankie, was charged in absentia with two counts of first degree murder, one of attempted murder and one of conspiracy to commit murder.

Vallee was accused of being part of the United Nations gang plot against rival organized crime group the Red Scorpions, led by the notorious Bacon brothers.

Jonathan Bacon was shot dead outside the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna on the afternoon of Aug. 14, 2011.

In 2008, 24-year-old Jonathan Barber was gunned down in Burnaby, in what police say was a case of mistaken identity — Barber was installing a stereo in a car that was owned by one of the Bacon brothers.

The following year, Red Scorpion member Kevin LeClair was gunned down outside a grocery store in Langley.

Vallee was also accused of being part of a United Nations gang plot to kill Jonathan, Jarrod and Jamie Bacon.

The three Bacon brothers, Jamie on the left, Jonathan in the centre and Jarrod on the right, were allegedly members of the Red Scorpions gang. (CBC)

In 2013, four members of the UN gang were sentenced to 11 to 14 years in prison for conspiracy to murder the three Bacon brothers and other Red Scorpion gang members.

But it took until 2014 for police to catch up with Vallee, now in his 40s. He was arrested in Guadalajara, Mexico and transported back to B.C.

Sentencing for Vallee is scheduled for June 28.

"The result should also serve as a reminder to those who threaten our communities with gang and gun violence. We will not rest until they are held to account," said Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett, the chief officer of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in B.C.