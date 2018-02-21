A Coquitlam, B.C., piano teacher charged with three counts of sexual assault involving three victims made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Dmytro Kubyshkin, who also uses the first name Dmitri, was released on a $500 recognizance after a bail hearing in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court.

His next appearance is scheduled for March 14.

Kubyshkin gave lessons in private homes and operated under the company name DM Piano School.

Police say Crown counsel approved the three charges against Kubyshkin on Monday.

"All those counts are against former students. They are teens and pre-teens," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin told CBC News.

The assaults occurred in the Coquitlam area, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service. Two of the incidents were reported between 1998 and 2004. The third was reported to have happened between January 21 and April 21 of 2014.

Police are investigating what they term the "substantial" possibility that there are more alleged victims who have yet to come forward, McLaughlin said.

"It's very important that we speak to any students over a period [from] about 1998 to now who believe they may have been victimized."

McLaughlin confirmed the investigation had been ongoing for some time. "With allegations this serious, you've got to be absolutely sure," he said.

"We moved quickly. Naturally, it is such a serious file, we had to make sure we got the information out there right away."

Kubyshkin, 67, was arrested Tuesday and was not previously known to police.

He is described as Caucasian with white hair, blue eyes, medium build and a Russian accent.

Police urge possible victims to call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and ask for the Investigative Support Team.