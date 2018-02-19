Coquitlam RCMP have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Friday night near Sylvan Place and Riverview Crescent.

Burnaby resident Donald Kelly, 45, was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He died of his injuries in hospital.

Police said in a statement that a dark-coloured Chrysler 300 was found on fire nearby and are urging witnesses to come forward with any information.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is handling the case, believes Kelly was targeted but says it does not know what happened in the hours leading up to his death.

"There are people who have information about what happened," said Cpl Frank Jang. "I urge these individuals to come forward and speak with IHIT so that we can hold those responsible to account."

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.