While many will be celebrating Valentine's Day with their loved ones, Coquitlam RCMP are using the day to warn Metro Vancouver women about a man who they believe has defrauded several women looking for love online.

The suspect, who answered a Coquitlam woman's online ad, Jan. 1, was "very charming" and soon began staying at the victim's home, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release.

The man, described as about 45 years old with a trim beard and blue eyes, left the woman's home on Jan. 7, disappearing along with her house keys, bank cards and money withdrawn from her account, Cpl. McLaughlin said.

The victim had never seen the suspect's vehicle or visited his residence. According to police, the suspect never lived at the address he claimed and his phone numbers have since changed.

Suspect has multiple aliases

Coquitlam RCMP have linked this same suspect to three similar cases in the Metro Vancouver area.

They are asking to speak to anyone who may be able to identify the suspect, who has used aliases such as Richard Harvey Silver, Jack Harvey, Dan Whelan and James Whelan.

The suspect is described as six foot three inches tall, 250 pounds, with dark brown hair that may be in a ponytail.

"Investigators believe there is a strong possibility that other women have been, or will be, the subject of this scam" said Cpl. McLaughlin.

He added that "good, trusting people are most vulnerable to romance fraudsters" but said people can protect themselves by being cautious of those who want to get too close too quickly and never want to pay their own way.