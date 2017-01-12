A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Burnaby, B.C., man accused of running over a police officer with a car last month.

On Dec. 30, a Port Moody police officer was was trying to arrest a man at the corner of McAllister Avenue and Mary Hill Road in Port Coquitlam.

Marek Anisimowicz, 36, is accused of resisting arrest before escaping in a car. RCMP say the vehicle ran over the officer, who sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Anisimowicz has a "distinctive" tattoo on his neck, RCMP say. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Anisimowicz is wanted for assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and fleeing police. Mounties say there's a "strong" chance the suspect has left the province.

Police have not said what type of weapon was involved.

Anisimowicz is described as five feet 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with dirty blonde hair. He also has a cursive tattoo on his neck and could be wearing glasses, according to a statement from police.

Anisimowicz was last seen wearing dark clothes, a black and white scarf and grey Air Jordan shoes. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and immediately call 911.

Those with information about Anisimowicz' whereabouts are asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.