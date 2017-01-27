Coquitlam RCMP are seeking witnesses in a hit and run that claimed the life of a pedestrian Thursday evening.

The collision occurred just before 8 p.m. PT at Austin Avenue near Blue Mountain Street.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any information about the collision should call the Coquitlam RCMP and ask for the traffic section," said Cpl. Quentin Frewing with Coquitlam RCMP.

"If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS."

The identity of the victim has not been released.