Coquitlam RCMP are asking for the public's help finding the drivers of four "vehicles of interest" in connection with a fatal hit and run in January.

Police say 51-year-old Sidney Bolwyn was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 800 block of Austin Avenue at around 8 p.m. PT on Jan. 26.

Investigators released security camera images Thursday of four vehicles whose drivers they are seeking:

A mid-sized SUV "that police believe is burnt orange (the image was taken with infrared technology so the colour may be different than it appears)."

A grey Volkswagen Jetta.

A white Mercedes GL SUV.

And an unidentified smaller sedan or coupe.

Bolwyn's daughter, Amanda Romp, has made an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

"We still don't understand how this happened to our dad," she said in a statement from police.

"If the situation were reversed I would come forward to tell my story about what happened. I would want to help give that family closure."

Coquitlam RCMP are looking for the drivers of four 'vehicles of interest.' (Coquitlam RCMP)

