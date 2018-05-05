Man found after Canada-wide warrant issued for patient missing from Coquitlam psychiatric hospital

Skip to Main Content
RCMP say they have found 44-year-old patient missing from a psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam, B.C.

RCMP had advised public not to approach the man, and call 911

The RCMP confirmed that a missing psychiatric patient has been located. Police have removed the man's name from their website. (CBC)

RCMP say they have found the 44-year-old patient missing from a psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam, B.C.

Police originally asked for help locating the missing patient yesterday, but that request has been taken down.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the man who police said was reported as an "unauthorized absence" from the Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital on Friday.

He was wanted for being unlawfully at large and police said he had a mental illness.

