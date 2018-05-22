Coquitlam piano teacher facing 7 new charges of sexual assault and interference
Dmytro Kubyshkin was previously charged with the sexual assault of 3 former students
A Coquitlam piano teacher is facing seven new charges of sexual assault and sexual interference, just months after police announced three charges of sexual assault involving three former students.
Dmytro Kubyshkin, who also uses the first name Dmitri, made his first court appearance in February after being charged with three counts of sexual assault.
On Tuesday, Coquitlam RCMP said the 67-year-old has been charged with seven additional counts, including sexual assault and sexual interference.
In total, Kubyshkin now faces seven counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.
Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said the allegations date back to 1998 and involve multiple former students.
"These offences are alleged to have happened since 1998 — so over a very long time," said McLaughlin.
"They happened in many cases in private homes while there was a piano lesson going on. The age of the victims ranges and there are multiple victims here. "
Police said Kubyshkin was a piano teacher in private homes for more than 20 years and operated under the company name DM Piano School.
He has been released from police custody under a number of new conditions including that he not be alone with or teach piano to anyone under the age of 18. Kubyshkin's students must also be fully aware of the charges against him.
The investigation remains open and Coquitlam RCMP say anyone who believes they were a victim should contact police.