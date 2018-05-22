Coquitlam piano teacher facing 7 new charges of sexual assault and interference

A Coquitlam piano teacher is facing seven new charges of sexual assault and sexual interference, just months after police announced three charges of sexual assault involving three former students.

Dmytro Kubyshkin, who also uses the first name Dmitri, made his first court appearance in February after being charged with three counts of sexual assault.

On Tuesday, Coquitlam RCMP said the 67-year-old has been charged with seven additional counts, including sexual assault and sexual interference.

In total, Kubyshkin now faces seven counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said the allegations date back to 1998 and involve multiple former students.

"These offences are alleged to have happened since 1998 — so over a very long time," said McLaughlin.

"They happened in many cases in private homes while there was a piano lesson going on. The age of the victims ranges and there are multiple victims here. "