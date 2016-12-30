In every group, there's always one. The one who parties a little too hard, takes things a little too far.

Mehran Shariati, 25, of Coquitlam B.C., is tired of being that guy, sort of.

Shariati is looking for a New Year's Eve chaperone who can help tame his wild ways for one night only, and he's willing to shell out at least $250 for it.

"I don't go out drinking much and so I realized that when I go out on New Year's, all that pressure builds up and I get very excited," he said in an interview.

Shariati posted the want ad in a Facebook buy and sell group.

"YOU MUST NOT DRINK ANY ALCOHOL EVEN IF I SAY, DON'T WORRY I CHANGED MY MIND YOU CAN GET DRUNK. YOU HAVE TO REFUSE NO MATTER HOW PERSUASIVE I GET," he pleaded in all caps.

A self-described "animal" once he's downed handfuls of shots, Shariati is looking for someone who will stay sober, drive him around and act like a "very, very good friend.

"You know how when you go to the bar and then you think, maybe I should have another shot, when ... you should be the last person at the bar to take a shot — I want that that person to come, grab my hand and say you're coming with me."

His chosen caretaker will earn $250, plus gratitude and even an additional $100 if they get him safely to his house, where he lives with his parents and one of his brothers.

Who wouldn't want to chaperone this guy? Coquitlam's Mehran Shariati wants a little assistance to help keep him in line this New Year's Eve. (Thorsten Gohl)

'Like Miley Cyrus, he can't be tamed'

But, be forewarned, it will be no easy task.

"You can't tame the beast," laughed his friend Sylvain Muschamp. "He's like Miley Cyrus, he can't be tamed."

Based on his foggy memories from previous nights out, Shariati's confessed he's climbed atop statues, pretended to be an employee at fast-food restaurants and has been known to fall asleep inside nightclubs.

He also has a tendency to be everyone's favourite new friend at the club, which hasn't always worked in his favour.

"It's a very expensive and stupid mistake," he admits. "If I try to climb the bar and order everybody free shots, I want them to stop me."

"I may have done it once and I did not like it the next morning."

If you had a sneaking suspicion that Shariati loves the attention, his long-time friend, Muschamp, says you're right.

Muschamp's advice to those signing up for the gig: "He loves cranberry juice, he loves cheese pizza — and make sure you don't give him too much vodka."