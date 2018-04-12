Coquitlam hockey association to hold vigil for Humboldt Broncos victims

Support for victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash continues to grow nationwide, with a public vigil Thursday night in Coquitlam, B.C., expected to draw more than 2,000 people.

The Coquitlam Minor Hockey Association's vigil at the Poirier Sport and Leisure Complex (633 Poirier St.) runs 8-9 p.m. PT. Everyone attending is encouraged to wear a jersey, says organizer Valeria Murdocco.

"It's been really, unbelievably amazing to see our community pull together and so many people want to help," Murdocco told guest host Gloria Macarenko on CBC's The Early Edition.

"I think it's going to be really great — it's bigger than we imagined," she added.

Canadians across the country wore jerseys on Thursday to show solidarity with the Humboldt Broncos. (Lakehead University )

Entry for the event will be by donation. Organizers have partnered with the Humboldt Broncos Alumni Association.

Proceeds will benefit the community and those affected by the tragedy.

"We're hoping that we can have a part in helping rebuild the hockey team, and hopefully have a part in possibly renovating a dressing room and having some kind of a permanent memorial to the Humboldt Broncos in that room," she said.

Sixteen lives were claimed in the April 6 crash, when the Humboldt Broncos team bus collided with a semi transport trailer.

Canadians have placed hockey sticks outside their homes to show support for those affected by the crash. (Chantal Montgomery,Heidi Downey/Facebook)

Organ donor cards will be available at the event. Children will also be able to send condolences to members of the Humboldt, Sask., community.

In a country where hockey is woven into the cultural fabric, Murdocco says the nationwide outpouring of support is no surprise.

"Canadians have the biggest hearts," she said. "We see someone in need and we rally to help them."