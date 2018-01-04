Three people have been displaced after a large fire tore through their house in Coquitlam Thursday morning.

Several neighbours called 911 just before 12:30 a.m., after seeing bright flames engulfing the top floor of the home near Grayson Avenue and Guilby Street.

Flames could be seen flaring up around the roof of the house, knocking down some power lines.

Fully involved house fire in #Coquitlam on Guilby. Occupants made it out safe with house pet. @cityofcoquitlam pic.twitter.com/wyTzPv0Ufq — @gpsmendoza

The family and their house pet were able to escape without injury, but the fire has left the home with significant damage.

Coquitlam Fire Chief Wade Pierlot said his crews weren't able to go inside the house until the fire was contained, due to several hazards.

"Really tough to get around to the back of the home," said Pierlot.

"They had to break through several neighbours fencing ... there's even an oil tank there as well."

A neighbour pets the family's dog. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A neighbouring house was also evacuated as it was close to the flames.

The fire took several hours to contain. It's believed to have started near the rear of the house.

Investigators will be at the scene later today to figure out what started it.