Six people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a dump truck struck a number of cars near a construction site in Coquitlam.

RCMP have released few details about what happened, but say Lougheed Highway has been closed after the multi-vehicle crash between Como Lake and Pitt River Road.

According to the Provincial Health Services Authority, six people were taken to hospital.

Paramedics attend to an injured woman after a multi-vehicle crash in Coquitlam. (Shane MacKichan)

One witness, Yashar Karimi, said he watched the dump truck roll through a gate at the construction site and run over someone standing nearby.

Kelsey Joy Gordon was driving by at the time of the crash, and said she couldn't see anyone driving the truck.

"I see there's no one in the truck. Then I see the guy laying on the ground, and then it just crashed," she said. "My first instinct was to just see if everyone was OK. But that was my most scariest thing I've ever experienced in my life."

Gordon said it looked like the truck hit three vehicles. A passenger in one car appeared to be having difficulty breathing, she added.

"I'm not sure if someone ended their life today or not," she said.

There is no official word on whether anyone was killed.