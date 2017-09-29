Police say a 17-month investigation has broken up a Coquitlam crime ring that trafficked fentanyl and "relied heavily on family ties."

Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement their ENightlife investigation netted 59 charges against 11 people.

Their ages range from a 19-year-old, Marcus Leach, who is charged with five gun offences and possession of proceeds of crime; to 69-year-old Karen Leach, who is charged with five firearms-related offences and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Karen Leach is Marcus Leach's grandmother, according to police.

Andrew Leach — Karen's son and Marcus' uncle — is accused of being the ringleader of the operation.

He faces 20 charges including drugs and firearms-related offences.

"These charges and seizures are a major milestone for everyone who has worked on ENightlife and a great example of how integrated policing is supposed to work," said Insp.Bryon Massie with the Coquitlam RCMP.

"Most importantly, this is excellent news for every community that's been impacted by these individuals and their activities."

During the operation that culminated in charges against 11 people, police say they seized numerous guns, including submachine guns, shotguns and an assault rifle along with magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Four vehicles and almost $800,000 were also seized.

In their statement, Coquitlam RCMP sayENightlife was the result of a targeted effort by their drugs and organized crime team that focused on people allegedly selling fentanyl, cocaine, meth, heroin, MDMA and prescription drugs.

They say provincial and federal-level police resources assisted with intelligence.

All but two of the 11 were released with conditions. They have court dates on Oct. 3, 5 and 11.