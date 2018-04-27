Driver charged in relation to crash that left 3 dead, including 2 children

A Surrey man has been charged under B.C.'s Motor Vehicle Act in connection with a crash that left three people dead last spring.

Two children were among those who died after several cars collided on the Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam on April 28, 2017.

The crash killed Ella Hernandez, 9, and her cousin Tyler Mollie Wong Hernandez, 3, who had been passengers in a Nissan.

A 30-year-old woman in another vehicle was also killed.

Cousins Tyler Mollie Wong Hernandez, 3, and Ella Reese Hernandez, 9, died in the April 2017 crash. (YouCaring)

On Thursday, Adam Goulding was charged with driving without due care and attention. It is not a criminal offence and Goulding was not arrested.

Driving without due care and attention comes with a penalty of $368 and six points against a driver's licence in B.C.

Goulding is scheduled to appear in court on May 23.

​Crash prompted call for safety

After her daughter's death, Michelle Hernandez filed a civil lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court to demand road safety improvements.

The action named two drivers, the City of Coquitlam, the South Coast B.C. Transportation Authority and the province as defendants.

"It would be a safety legacy for Ella if changes could be made," a family spokesperson said at the time.

Other drivers who regularly commute through the area renewed calls for safety improvements after the tragedy, with one calling it "a nasty corner."

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart said the city has been working to improve that stretch of Lougheed Highway but the physical constraints of the four-lane road — which is bordered by railway tracks on one side and the Riverview Hospital grounds on the other — have frustrated progress.