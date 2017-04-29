Three people — two of them children — have died after a multi-vehicle collision in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday evening.

The crash happened on Lougheed Highway, just north of Pitt River Road just before 6:20 p.m.

RCMP said the two girls, aged three and nine, were in one vehicle. A 30-year-old woman was in the other.

A statement said an additional five people were taken to hospital to be treated for "varying" injuries.

The highway remained closed well into Friday night while officers investigated.

Police said they don't have enough information yet to say what caused the crash, but they've determined that impairment wasn't a factor.

"[It's been] a horrible, horrible tragic evening," said Coquitlam RCMP Staff Sgt. Dan Guilfoyle.

"[It's a] tragedy for the families and our hearts go out to them."

The victims haven't been identified pending next-of-kin notification.