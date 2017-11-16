The president of the Coquitlam Teachers Association says he would like to see some changes to a proposed parent code of conduct presented by the Coquitlam School District last week.

"I think it could use some tweaking," said Ken Christensen.

Policy 22, Standards of Conduct for Parents and Guardians, was presented at a public board meeting last Tuesday. The memo attached to the policy said its intent is to "help clarify the role of parents and guardians in how they can best support student learning and development."

But, Christensen says the guidelines could create more problems than they solve.

"When you have a policy already in place for students and staff and then a code of conduct policy now for parents, these bespoken separate policies could sometimes stand to generate division," he said.

"We did not necessarily champion this policy in any way, it's the district initiative on their own."

But Christensen does admit that on rare occasions, parents can act out of line.

"When it does occur it can take the form of whisper campaigns on a playground, making statements of a disparaging nature about teachers on Facebook or other forms of social media, or even outright bullying or harassment within the school setting," Christensen told Rick Cluff on The Early Edition.

"They can do considerable damage to relationships and to the system itself."

Moving forward

The policy has yet to be officially passed, and Christensen says he'd like to hear more discussion before it's made official.

"I think it needs further discussion and I welcome the opportunity to work with DPAC and the school board," he said.

The consultative process is currently underway with stakeholders, including the Coquitlam Teachers Association and the district's parent advisory council.

It's scheduled to be presented for review at the next public board meeting on November 28.

With files from The Early Edition