Travellers on B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway may be in for a treacherous drive Sunday night.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning calling for up to 15 centimetres of snow at the summit of Highway 5, between Hope and Merritt.

According to the warning, Environment Canada expects much of the precipitation to fall as rain during the day, then turn to snow in the evening as temperatures drop.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," the warning reads. "Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains."

Environment Canada says the precipitation is the result of a frontal system moving across the province Sunday. The same system is expected to bring winds upward of 80 km/h to the Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan regions.

It's already been a snowy winter on the Coquihalla. The highway has been closed multiple times due to snowfall in recent weeks.